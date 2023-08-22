Patriotism will set the scene at the Highmark Amphitheater Tuesday night.

August is running out of days, and the U.S. Air Force Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble is set to perform for the second-to-last 8 Great Tuesdays concert series at Liberty Park.

Rhythm in Blue features enlisted professional musicians, and the group travels throughout the country performing anywhere from auditoriums to local parks.

Eight Great Tuesdays concert series is through the Port of Erie. Tuesday’s concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

The last 8 Great Tuesdays concert will be on Aug. 29 with the Erie All-Stars.