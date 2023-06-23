The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will be coming to Erie for the first time ever.

The band and chorus will be presenting “America the Beautiful.” On Monday, June 26, the musical ambassadors of the army will perform at the Warner Theatre.

Mari K. Eder, a retired U.S. Major General from Stoneboro, Pa., will be in attendance. She is a graduate of Edinboro University and served as deputy chief of United States Army Public Affairs, which oversees the chorus.

Eder explained that there’s something in the army for everyone.

“For a professional position, it’s a pretty sweet deal. I think certainly to get to travel, to practice, to play with other professionals. Certainly to sing with some of the major singers of the county. Sometimes they come and sing with the band, with the chorus, and it’s exciting to see what are the things that they can do,” said Eder.

The concert is free to the public, but you must have a ticket to enter.