Thousands of visitors came and left the bayfront this summer during Tall Ships Erie and now it’s time to revamp the deck.

The crew on the U.S. Brig Niagara is building a winter cover to protect it from the ravages of the cold, harsh season. For two weeks, five to 50 sailors have been out working starting with the frame of the cover. The chief mate compares it to constructing a barn or a house.

Once their job is complete, the crew will work on replacing some of the wood that is starting to rot and reseaming the deck.

“Building the frame takes a lot of time. You have upright supports, and a rig beam and rafters.,” said Chief Mate Sam Dinsmore, U.S. Brig Niagara.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The cover will stay on until the crew starts up the rig in late March. The chief mate reminds anyone who wants to learn more about becoming a volunteer to head to their website more information.