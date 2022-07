Erie’s Flagship is making an impression for spectators in Cleveland.

The Ohio city held their Tall Ships Festival on July 7. The event kicked off with the Parade of Sail.

The Niagara joined some familiar ships to Erie’s Tall Ships Festival, including the Pride of Baltimore II.

As part of the festivities, the ships are docked and ready for touring. For those interested, the festival runs through Sunday, July 10.

