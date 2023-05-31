Sailors aboard the U.S. Brig Niagara are reflecting on their recent historical trip now that the tall ship has returned to its home port of Erie.

The Niagara docked Wednesday morning after a 10-day voyage that saw the ship sailing to Put-in-Bay, Kelleys Island, and Sandusky.

Fleet Captain Billy Sabatini said the trip was focused on comparative public history. University students aboard the ship learned about how each community views Lake Erie’s history from a different perspective.

Aboard the Niagara was Carson Fearing, a Slippery Rock University student studying to be a high school history teacher. He had never heard of the Niagara before signing up to sail and the experience has clearly left an impression on him.

“If you’ve got an opportunity to do anything that’s going to make a story for yourself, anything that’s going to be able to add to your life story, you’ve got to do it. In my opinion, that’s what life is all about — making stories. This is probably one of my top five, easily top two,” said Fearing.

Both Sabatini and Fearing commended the crew and encouraged the community to continue supporting the Brig Niagara.