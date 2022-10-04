It was a special evening at the Warner Theatre on Tuesday.

The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band performed to a sold-out crowd. It has been 25 years since they performed here in Erie. Tuesday’s concert was part of the U.S. Marine Band’s 102nd national concert tour and they were thrilled to make a stop in Erie.

“We’re trying to put on a show that will mean something to everybody, whether your coming as a veteran, member of the Marine Corps League, as a music lover, or just coming out curious to hear what one of the best bands in the world sounds like. We’re hoping to send everyone home with a positive emotional experience,” said Colonel Jason Fettig, U.S. Marine Band director.

JET24, FOX66 and YourErie.com were proud to sponsor the event, and our own Jennifer Mobilia had the honor of welcoming the crowd before the performance began.