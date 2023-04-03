Local leaders got a special tour to highlight a service that will help Erie’s homeless get back on their feet.

Monday morning, U.S. Representative Mike Kelly and others got a tour of Erie’s Mercy Anchor Community Center. It’s a program that is unique to our area and described as a one-stop shop location for both housing and services to help Erie’s homeless get back on their feet.

“What has happened here at this facility, because of people that care about the homeless people, who care about people that are in trouble and help, need clothing and need food, this is the answer,” said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, (R) 16th district

Construction started in 2020 when the Mercy Center for Women bought the vacant Holy Rosary School building.

The next two years, $4.5 million were spent completely renovating the 39,000-square-foot complex.

“We were able to take a 39,000-square-foot school building and develop it into 13 two-bedroom furnished apartments along with a community room, which offers classes provided by GECAC,” said Jennie Hagerty, Mercy Center for Women,

Hagerty added homelessness, domestic abuse and addiction are on the rise.

“And if a project like this can bring hope to this side of Erie County, we can only imagine what other vacant buildings will be able to provide,” Hagerty continued.

Services are open to anyone in the community and can house 32 men, women and children who were previously homeless. Five families have already moved into the apartments, and six more are planning to move in over the next few weeks.

Most services are expected to be up and running this summer. The project, also called “MAAC” was partially funded using state tax credit dollars.