A new vendor is coming to the Flagship City Food Hall as soon as next month.

A local food truck called CheesErie was established in 2021 and now moving into the downtown food hall.

The owner of the business said they specialize in serving homemade macaroni, hand-pressed paninis and subs.

She added that she’s excited about this opportunity and encouraged by the support of the Erie community.

“We’re expecting great success. It’s busy during the lunchtime and dinner hours, and then we have great events like Celebrate Erie. There’s always music going on, Otters games and SeaWolves games, so we’re expecting some business from that. We also have Erie Insurance employees coming back from that hybrid schedule on Jan. 2, so we’re expecting some business from that,” said Kalea Anderson, owner of CheesErie.

They plan to hold a soft open event on the first of November, followed by a grand opening on Nov. 11.