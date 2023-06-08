The new Views Street Art Festival continues with a sneaker exhibition at the City Gallery on State Street.

On Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the community is invited to a sneaker exhibition called “Unboxed,” which explores the social history and design of sneakers.

The exhibition features over 100 sneakers, including rare shoes from Erie-based collectors.

“Sneaker art is kind of a new venture for me as a curator and a gallery manager, so I’ve been really excited finding out more about it and finding out how many collectors there are out there and how many artists there are out there and how big this movement is. We are so excited to be part of it,” said Stephen Trohoske, co-owner of City Gallery.

Erie Arts & Culture and several other organizations are hosting the first Views Fest which runs through June 13.