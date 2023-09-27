Learn all you can about the famed Antarctic explorer and inventor of the Wind Chill Factor, Paul Siple!

Join JET 24/FOX 66 Meteorologist Tom Atkins and librarian Rachel Stevenson as they hold a discussion about Siple’s life on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Blasco Memorial Library, located at 160 East Front St.

As one of Erie’s own sons, Siple was one of the first Boy Scouts to explore Antarctica with Admiral Byrd. Stevenson will discuss Siple’s explorations with Byrd and parts of his later life while Atkins will discuss the Wind Chill Factor, what it means and how it affects Erie.

