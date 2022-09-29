A local shelter received a makeover to its playroom thanks to the generosity of two student artists.

Community Shelter Services now has a newly painted playroom with a colorful undersea theme.

The project is thanks to the hard work by Cathedral Prep senior Henry Abercrombie, who raised the funds, bought the materials, and with the help of his brother Tilden, designed and painted the room-size mural.

The project also includes new toys for children in families who need to stay at the emergency shelter.

Henry explained to us his reason for the work.

“So they can learn about these sea creatures, and play with the toys that will help development and encourage play between parents and children,” said Henry Abercrombie, senior, Cathedral Prep.

Community Shelter Services has set up an Amazon Smile wish list where people can buy the items for families at the shelter.