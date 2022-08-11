A local restaurant is preparing to move into a new location that will allow growth and provide a better experience for customers.

Staff of Underdog BBQ said the move has been stressful and faster than expected, but they are excited to bring their vision to life.

Underdog BBQ closed its doors on July 25 to begin moving into its new location, the former Perkins on West 8 Street. The operations manager told us about the move for the restaurant.

“We had planned on taking six months to a year to renovate and get the place up to shape, but unfortunately our timeline was accelerated exponentially, and we’ve had to do everything in about two weeks,” said Eric Messenger, operations manager at Underdog BBQ.

Before barbeque is served, renovations to the roof and the kitchen are of high priority.

The manager said funding for the renovations have been out of pocket so far, but the restaurant was recently approved for a renovation loan that she said will help speed up the move-in process.

“Our number one priority when purchasing this is cause it needs a brand new roof. We actually just got those materials dropped off today, so that’ll be we’ll have a brand new roof by the end of the month, and then from here it’s full steam ahead,” said Ashley Messenger, owner of the Underdog BBQ.

The new Underdog BBQ will offer amenities like outdoor seating and in-house catering in the front of the restaurant.

“It has all the room plus more for that, and we won’t be rubbing elbows trying to get things done. We’ll have that space and it’ll be a lot more efficient,” Messenger added.

The manager said her vision of what the new Underdog BBQ will be is what keeps pushing her towards her goal.

“I can see us serving great fresh barbeque to happy customers and building out a bar here. Being able to see that is kind of my driving force right now, and I can’t wait until we’re able to show everybody that,” said Messenger.

The manager said they are ready to start a new chapter and are projecting to open around Christmas.