The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) stopped in Union City as part of its “Rural Listening Tour.”

A check presentation of $250,000 is going toward investments on Union City’s Main Street, where projects will involve cleaning parks, facade improvements and wayfinding signage.

The executive director of ECGRA said it is a great opportunity because Union City has identified Main Street as where they want to focus their economic development efforts.

“It’s making tremendous improvements with the cooperation that we have with the Union City pride, the borough itself, borough government and then also the Union City Community Foundation. We’ve been able to accomplish a lot,” said Cindy Wells, Union City Borough manager.

Wells said the funding from ECGRA has generated about $1.8 million in improvements since 2018.