A “unique” program that will expand employment opportunities for people with level 1 autism is coming to Erie County.

Uniquely Abled Academy is a 10-month program coming to the Erie County Community College (EC3) this fall.

The goal is to help people with level 1 autism find a rewarding career.

“The program is a CNC machining certification, and it is the first of its kind to actually give college credit for it,” said Tacie Thomas, Uniquely Abled Program coordinator.

Thomas added the classes will teach measurements in a shop environment and how to operate machinery.

“All of those pieces that the industry usually does the training on the job training, but they have somebody who can come in and actually have the training beforehand and moves them further along,” Thomas said.

Tish Bartlett, the executive director of Autism Society Northwestern Pennsylvania, said the focus of UAA ties in with the mission of her organization — providing specialized training for people to live as independently as possible.

“We have an untapped group of individuals living with autism that are our future employees, so I want to see this grow where the Uniquely Abled Academy is a huge benefit for our local businesses,” said Bartlett.

Doug Massey, a workforce development coordinator for the college, said the program is a win-win for everyone involved.

“We provide the ability for those individuals to become independent and life-sustaining and then also being able to just be that entity that says, “We made this happen for people who are usually overlooked,'” Massey said.

Thomas said the program begins on August 21 and will have six to 12 students for the cohort and added anyone interested can reach out to her at the Erie County Community College.