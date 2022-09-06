The United States Marine Band returns to the Warner Theater next month.

On Tuesday, October 4, the president’s own United States Marine Band is coming to Erie.

Photo: United States Marine Band

Tickets are free to the public with a four per request limit, and will be available starting Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. on YourErie.com.

The last time they performed in Erie was in October of 1997 at the Warner Theatre.

One member of the United States Marine Band told us they are excited to return to Erie. He said he hopes the community will enjoy the show.

“The energy that we will provide for this concert will get everybody up off of their seats. I think that’s why I love it that much is being able to connect with the public, being able to see what it is that they bring energy-wise as well, and the give and take that we have just makes for a wonderful night,” said Master Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Rose, United States Marine Band.

You can secure your tickets for the show on our website YourErie.com. Ticket sales begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.