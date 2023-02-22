The community’s support is needed to help children and families this spring.

United Way of Erie is running their Community School Drive across all of the community schools. From Wednesday until Friday, the organization is asking for donations to restock the community closet for children and their families throughout Erie County. Items can include clothing, school supplies and hygiene items. Each school has a specific wish list that uniquely benefits their students.

“Opportunity to refresh some of those school supplies for students and teachers ahead of these next two quarters of the school year. In addition to other items that may be needed for our students,” said Lori Krause, senior director of community impact.

For those who want to support the drive with a monetary gift, visit their “Give Now” website and comment “CS Drive” when submitting.