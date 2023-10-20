Not every child has a coat but United Way is continuing its mission to solve that problem.

Beginning Friday, United Way of Erie County is holding a week-long community schools drive helping kids through the hardships of winter.

Fourteen of Erie’s community schools will be accepting direct donations including coats, boots, gloves, snow pants and even socks.

Each of the schools has created a donations wish list, those lists can be found here.

All 16 of the community schools will benefit from monetary donations. The community schools drive runs through Friday, Oct. 27.