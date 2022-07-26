The United Way of Erie County is hosting several school supply drives at community partner schools throughout the City of Erie.

We caught up with some representatives of these schools to learn how they work to help those who might not otherwise be able to afford school supplies.

Back to school season is here and supplies are already in demand, especially for students who may struggle to afford the needed items.

From July 22 to July 29, Community Schools with the United Way are accepting new school supplies to help students start the school year on the right foot.

Supplies that are most needed differ from school to school. You can find the list of desired items online.

Something as simple as school supplies can really impact the mental and educational stability of young students.

“It’s important for the children to have school supplies at the start of the school year so that way they are equipped. So when they do start school they’re not waiting for things to come. It’s something as simple as a black and white notebook, some crayons and some folders. They don’t have it. How does that impact them emotionally and then academically?” said Katrina Byrd, Community School Director at Strong Vincent.

This program is all about breaking down barriers that may exist. The United Way has recently welcomed three schools into their community program, bringing the total to 16 schools supported throughout Erie County.

One community organizer from Harding Elementary School shared why right now is the right time to go out and buy those school supplies.

“Right now is definitely the time to make the purchases. You can see that the sales are happening and the deals where a pack of markers is $0.99, and a pack of markers in another month is going to be $3.50. So this is a great time to stock up and for us to stock our community rooms,” said Shanna Potter, Community School Director, Harding School.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you would like to support these local schools and their supply drives, you can find the list of supplies that are needed for each school here.