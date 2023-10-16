(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One organization is helping local kids bundle up for the winter months with an upcoming event.

United Way of Erie County is hosting their Community Schools Drive: Coats & More for Kids from Friday, Oct. 20, through Friday, Oct. 27.

All schools participating in the drive will be accepting monetary donations. In addition, some schools have asked for physical donations — such as boots, gloves, coats, hats, and other winter clothing items.

United Way’s mission is to keep Erie County children warm and dry during the winter, which helps ensure that they can succeed in school.

For more information and a complete list of schools accepting physical donations, you can visit the United Way of Erie County’s website.