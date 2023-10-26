One organization has dedicated the last week to ensure students stay warm this winter season.

United Way of Erie County runs drives twice a year for their 16 Community Schools. For the last week, schools along with the organization have been collecting donations for their “Coats and More” drive.

If you were unable to contribute, new coats, gloves, boots and hats will be accepted for students at the Community Schools through November.

Any student who attends one of the Community Schools is eligible to receive these items if they are in need.

“Just a reminder that a lot of our kids do walk to school. If I was told to walk a mile and half to school without a coat and a jacket I’d take a sick day, but that’s not always an option for our kids. So getting them those materials will help with attendance, help with grades and help them feel better about themselves,” said Jeanette Long, assistant director of community impact at United Way of Erie County.

Each school has an individual wish list with what they are looking for, including sizes. The full list of schools and their wish list is available online here.