Safe Journey of Erie County unveiled a 3D display at the Millcreek Mall on Monday to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Entitled “Unmasking Domestic Violence,” the display is part of an outreach program aimed at addressing diversity, equity and inclusion. Safe Journey’s goal is to raise awareness toward those who are victims of domestic abuse but are often overlooked.

Three survivors are featured on the 3D displays and showcase their journey from victim to survivor to thriver.

The campaign is funded through the Erie Arts and Culture’s cultural equity grant.