The need for blood never stops, and now’s the time you can help save lives.

The Community Blood Bank is holding multiple blood drives in Erie and eligible people are encouraged to donate. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood.

February donors will have the option to have their name entered for a chance to win a cruise planned with Cappabianca Travel Agency. More information along with terms and conditions for the drawing can be found at FourHearts.org.

The following blood drives are as follows: