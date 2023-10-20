UPMC recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Friday with its 17th annual MammoMarathon.

Women ages 40 and up were invited to UPMC Hamot Breast Imaging for wellness activities, spa services, a meet and greet with therapy dogs and refreshments. Free gifts were handed out with mammograms.

“Women need to get their annual screening mammograms, and that means every year because the sooner we can detect breast cancer, the more treatment options that we have. It decreases morbidity, it decreases mortality, and overall, the patient will have a much better outcome. That’s why we try to promote educational awareness for all women that are ages 40 and over and need to get their annual screening mammogram. We try to do it in a fun way and just to raise awareness,” said Dr. Margaret Glenn, UPMC Hamot.

The MammoMarathon ended at 7 p.m. Friday.