UPMC Hamot celebrated the end of the hospital and Nurse’s Week with a spring fling event.

On the front lawn of the hospital, there were therapy dogs, food trucks, giveaways and raffles.

The H.R. retention specialist from Hamot said that their staff looks forward to this event all year long.

“Employees work so hard every day and having a week to recognize, it also corresponds with Nurse’s Week so having a week to recognize both the nurses and all the other employees that work in the hospital is so important. And we really value our employees. Anything we can do, even if it’s a small gesture like this event, we long to take the time to appreciate them,” said Heidi Gevirtz, H.R. retention specialist at UPMC Hamot.

Gevirtz said that as a health care organization its key to show employees how much they’re appreciate.