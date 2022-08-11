A local hospital has a special way of celebrating its newborn babies and 814 Day.

Babies at Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot will be wearing 814 onesies all week to celebrate the big day.

The shirts were donated by Erie Apparel. It’s part of their campaign that focuses on the collective love of Erie.

“814 is a great day for us to celebrate, not only the beautiful summer, but everything that Erie has to offer. We are just very excited to celebrate the new life that we get to bring into Erie.” Sara Mehler, unit director at Magee Women’s UPMC Hamot.

Staff at UPMC were also given 814 shirts to celebrate the big day.