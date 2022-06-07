Eight young adults are entering a new chapter of their lives with employment opportunities at a local hospital.

UPMC Hamot celebrated the graduating class of 2021-2022 from their Project SEARCH program. The program began in the 2016-2017 school year.

The goal is for interns to seek competitive employment.

The program provides students with a school-to-work experience and trains them in different aspects, including job skills, while tackling three different internships.

“It took me probably three years to get my foot in the door. They have avenues right from school to get into Hamot and to learn different skills where they are fit to get the jobs in the positions,” said Steven A. Harris, Skills Trainer at St. Michael’s Harbor.

The Erie hospital is just one of the four UPMC hospitals involved in the national program.