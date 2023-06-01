To kick of the beginning of Pride Month, one local hospital is raising awareness while celebrating the LGTBTQ community.

Thursday afternoon, employees at UPMC Hamot honored Pride Month by having a ceremony and raising the Pride Flag on their front lawn.

This is to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning people as well as sexual orientations and gender identities within their staff and the community.

The hospital tells us they are committed to providing the best care to all and treat everyone equally and respectfully without exception.

“People might not be accepting and then they can come to an event like this, and they could see it or they could see people like me speaking about our experiences. It could make them rethink how they act and how they speak to people, how they treat people of the community,” said Sydney Allen, central sterile processing technician at UPMC Hamot.

Allen said events like these are great first steps to being accepted in the community.