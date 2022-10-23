UPMC Hamot held its 10th annual gala to celebrate their resilience and collective success.

The proceeds benefit a very important clinical research that will help the community. The Hamot Health Foundation created the event, which supports clinical initiatives throughout the community.

Money raised goes towards clinical education as well as the hospital’s initiatives for social determinants.

“It feels great to get out on a beautiful evening in Erie and certainly post-pandemic. It’s a great feeling,” said David Gibbons, UPMC Hamot president.

Over 600 guests were able to enjoy a circus-themed atmosphere and entertainment.