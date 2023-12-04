(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — UPMC Hamot and the Northwest Pa. and New York market have announced their next president to lead their organization.

According to a release, Brian Durniok has been selected as UPMC’s next president after serving as interim president of UPMC Hamot for the past several months.

“My career in health care, even amidst the changes and challenges, has been an extremely rewarding journey, and I am excited about leading UPMC Hamot and the market into the next chapter,” said Durniok. “It is a continued privilege to lead these hospitals and the communities in which they serve — providing world-class care, close to home.”

Durniok was chosen from an impressive group of candidates as part of a national executive search to fill this essential leadership role for UPMC.

“At every turn, I’ve had the opportunity and the honor of working with outstanding leaders and staff who allow us to fulfill our mission daily of providing Life Changing Medicine to people who need us most,” said Durniok. “I look forward to working with each one of them and thank them for their continued commitment to our patients and their families.”

Durniok joined UPMC in 1995 as a director of human resources at UPMC Horizon in Mercer County. He served as vice president of human resources at UPMC Hamot, and later UPMC Northwest and UPMC Chautauqua, from 2013 to 2018. Durniok was appointed president of UPMC Northwest in 2017. In January 2019, he was also appointed president of UPMC Chautauqua.