The president of UPMC Hamot was promoted to regional president of UPMC.

David Gibbons has been the president of UPMC Hamot in Erie since 2017. Under his leadership, Gibbons started a school of nursing and a kidney transplant program and completed an $111 million seven-story patient care tower that includes 64 intensive care beds.

He will now have oversight of UPMC’s northwest Pennsylvania and New York region, north-central Pa. region and central Pa. region.

Hamot is now actively recruiting for his successor. Gibbons will remain in his current role until the nationwide search is completed.

“We’ve been through a lot together and we’ve created and transformed this community into something different in a very positive way. And to the many community partners throughout my time in Erie, this is not goodbye — it’s transitioning into a different role,” said Gibbons.

Gibbons will continue to serve as a member of the UPMC Hamot board to stay close to the hospital and its staff.