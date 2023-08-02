One local emergency center is receiving a major international commendation for the third time in a row.

UPMC Hamot has been awarded the 2023 Lantern Award by the Emergency Nurses Association.

The award honors emergency departments that go above and beyond, with UPMC Hamot being one of only 53 emergency departments internationally to receive this award.

The Lantern Award celebrates excellence in more than 15 disciplines, including nursing, trauma response and more.

The UPMC staff gathered to celebrate the award and the impact of their achievements.

“It really is an accomplishment and it really speaks to the work we do every day to provide exceptional care for the community and the region surrounding us. We work with really great people and really great teams with our trauma, stroke and cardiac teams and a lot of others within the hospital,” said Abbey Averitt, clinical director for the UPMC Hamot Emergency Department.

Several nurses added it was a difficult time to work in an emergency room during the pandemic, so it feels extra meaningful to be recognized for their efforts.