Staff from UPMC Hamot are giving back to the community, creating warming kits for those in need.

More than 100 employees from UPMC are packing up warming materials for 15 local nonprofits. It’s a “Day of Service” that will benefit organizations like Community of Caring. Warming kits include hats, gloves, and other materials.

The president of the hospital told us it’s great to see employees get together and give back to the community.

“There definitely is a need in the Erie community. We’re seeing the ramifications of a post pandemic community now, and we want to ensure that no one has to look far to receive a warming kit and provide assistance,” said David Gibbons, president, UPMC Hamot.

Fifteen local nonprofits will then hand out the warming kits to Erie families in need.