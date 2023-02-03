UPMC Hamot raised awareness of heart disease with a free “wear red” event Friday morning.

The 16th annual “Go Red” event was held at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Erie. It’s put on by UPMC Hamot to increase awareness of women’s heart health.

During the event, free health screenings were offered as well as seminars led by UPMC Hamot experts. A cardiologist said that cardiovascular disease is highly under-recognized, and by having this event, UPMC hopes to offer women more information about heart health.

“By bringing it to Erie County, we hope that women in the surrounding areas that may be a little more rural may also have an increased awareness of what’s going on and may hear of it from friends and families that come to the event with hopes that women who maybe are not being screened or having symptoms of concern will get the help that they need,” said Erin Mattocks, noninvasive cardiologist, UPMC Hamot.

Mattocks lectured about the importance of understanding cardiovascular complications during pregnancy at the expo.