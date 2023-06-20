June 21 is the first official day of summer and to kick it off, the UPMC Sunset Music Series is making a comeback to Presque Isle State Park.

Every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to sunset, Beach 11 will have two live bands, local food trucks, extended swimming hours and more.

Chosen for its ADA mobi-mat pathways, nature playground and parking, Beach 11 has accommodations for everyone in the family to enjoy.

The six-week free concert series is organized by the Presque Isle Partnership and presented by UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Hamot. This year for the concert series, the EMTA is going to be running busses for the festivities.

“For Wednesday for this special concert series they’re extending their hours so that you can pick the bus up at the Tom Ridge Center and it will take you right down to Beach 11 and bring you right back, so that’s a nice new feature,” said Christine Temple, director of communications at Visit Erie.

Wednesday’s opener is Chris and Julie Moore and the headliner is Shoreline.