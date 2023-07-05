A popular outdoor music event returns after being canceled last week due to poor air quality.

Every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to sunset, Beach 11 will have two live bands, local food trucks and extended swimming hours for the UPMC Sunset Music Series. “The Bandits” and “Danny & the Daddios” are kicking off the night of July 5.

The six-week free concert series is organized by the Presque Isle Partnership and presented by UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Hamot.

This year for the concert series, the EMTA is going to be running busses for the festivities