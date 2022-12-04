Hope on Horseback received a generous donation on Sunday from the 2023 USOA Mrs. Pennsylvania pageant winner.

Carly Brigaman was a long-time volunteer at Hope on Horseback and now has the chance to give back. When she was selected to represent PA in the highly competitive United States of America Pageant in October, she was given money to donate to her favorite charity.

“We’re giving back so much to the community and it’s their family that is benefiting and our volunteers. We’re a giant family and we’re there for each other. If you’ve ever worked with animals, they bring out a side of you that you don’t realize you need. It just heals everybody and is such an incredible program,” said Carly Brigaman, USOA Mrs. Pennsylvania 2023.

“I’m a traumatic brain injury survivor and I rode for 50 years. Since then, I haven’t been able to ride and this program has put me back almost to where I was. Best thing that ever happened in my life,” said Lynn Bliley, program participant.

Brigaman will represent Pennsylvania at the national competition in Las Vegas in March.