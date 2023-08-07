The Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard revealed what the potential sight of the USS Halyburton would look like in the east basin of Presque Isle Bay on Monday.

This showed people the ultimate goal of bringing the ship into the community. The Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard Project will be taking part in Erie Gives Day.

They say bringing the modern vessel to Erie as a museum ship will require the support of the entire community.

Funds raised will go towards helping bring the ship to Erie and opening it as a public museum.

Joe Pfadt said the veterans community will appreciate what they are trying to do.

“Obviously, to bring a decommissioned Navy ship to Erie is a big deal, especially for the Navy veterans, but for veterans in general. Just to acknowledge their service and acknowledge what they have done for this nation to do that in a visible way by having a ship here is a great thing,” said Joe Pfadt, executive director and CEO of the Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard Project.

They are currently working with the Port Authority on different opportunities and placements.

“This seems to be the best location for the ship because the area is undeveloped at this point in time. We feel with the Port Authority’s assistance, we’re going to be able to go in and identify an appropriate piece of land that we could eventually develop, build a pier on, build a building on and birth the ship without disrupting the usual flow of things,” said Art Martinucci, Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard Project.

Phadt added bringing the ship would also bolster area tourism and the local economy. Learn how to donate to the project here.