This morning LEAF held their first open market of the season in Frontier Park.

43 vendors with produce, bakeries, and art and crafts lined the park. The organization told us this is the fourth and biggest year.

LEAF holds these markets every other week until the end of September. The director of operations said this is a great opportunity to get involved with the community.

“We are pretty full but especially fruit and the produce, we want to get more farms involved,” said Erin green, director of operations & marketing for LEAF.

The next market will be on July 1.