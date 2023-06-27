Veteran families and caregivers are coming together Tuesday to view all the available resources that provide extra support to veterans.

The director of the Erie VA Hospital tells us chronic conditions can prevail as veterans get older, resulting in a need of additional support.

A Caregiver and Family Resource Fair is showcasing what resources are available, including social work, behavioral health, whole health, and community providers.

The director says it takes a joint effort to ensure local vets are receiving the needed support.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Make sure there’s a continuity and understanding that the veterans and their loved ones are not alone in care for their loved ones. It’s a team effort and our team is here to support our veterans and their caregivers,” said John Gennaro, director, Erie VA Hospital.

Visit www.va.gov/erie-health-care/events/56768/ for more information on the fair and how to contact veteran support.