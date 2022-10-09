It was a Victorian Halloween featuring candlelit tooms on the Hagen History Center’s campus on Sunday.

Guests could explore four themed rooms, featuring Victorian mourning, how Victorians viewed death, Victorian spiritualism, and Victorian Halloween traditions. A coffin could even be seen in the foyer.

Another feature was the telling of the spooky legend of General “Mad” Anthony Wayne, who was boiled alive and later laid to rest in Pennsylvania, where he is said to haunt the trail from which his body was brought back.

“We encourage people to come, they learn about Victorian customs and traditions. It has a little bit of a spooky theme, but overall we want it to be educational and fun. We want everyone to feel welcome and have a good time here,” Anna Foll, guest services coordinator.

The event was free to the public as part of their monthly “Community Day”.