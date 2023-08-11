Two stores have opened in the Village West Plaza in Millcreek Township.

Lake Erie Variety held a grand opening along with their sister store, La Bella Vita. The specialty gift shop has relocated to Village West Plaza due to its array of small businesses and how close the shops are to Presque Isle.

Formally known as the Lavender Rabbit, La Bella Vita has also opened four doors down from Lake Erie Variety and specializes in artisan goods to reflect their new name which means “the sweet life.”

Tony DiPasqua, Lake Erie Variety’s owner, explained this gives him the opportunity to create and share his passion for the Erie community.

“I love Erie — I thought I would never come back after I finished grad school, but there’s something about this town. And I think we need to celebrate it more, but also celebrate the small businesses that continue to thrive in our community. Erie has allowed me to chase my dreams and make them a reality, and I hope that we can do that with the other small businesses and young entrepreneurs as they get started too,” said DiPasqua.

Village West will now be their primary location.