Every Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. a “pay what you can” farmstand operates at 15th and Parade streets.

It’s a pop-up farm stand that has fresh produce from local farms and gardens. The farmers market provides a way for anyone to contribute including produce from the Erie school gardens.

One of the organizers said they chose this location because it’s a fresh produce desert.

“There are definitely gas stations and fast food nearby and a few very small grocery stores, but there’s not easy access for people who live here if they don’t have a vehicle,” said Stephanie Ciner, grower at Wild Field Urban Farm.

She continued, “There’s senior housing nearby, there’s low-income housing, my farm is a couple of blocks away and there’s no market in this location, so we’re really trying to reach people who live here who can’t go anywhere else.”

There are several versions of the market around Erie so be sure to look for one in your neighborhood.