Presque Isle State Park is continuing its efforts to keep its beaches clean.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, the park will be holding its “Adopt A Beach” event.

Volunteers at the event will help with with data and litter collection to help make a difference at the state park.

Bags, gloves and site assignments are given out at registration at the AAUW pavilion at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC).

“Adopt A Beach” is also described as community science effort that is a great way to earn service hours.

Another “Adopt A Beach” event will take place Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at TREC.

Click here to register for the Presque Isle State Park cleanup event.