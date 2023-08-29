It’s the final week of the Love Your Block project where volunteers and the city are coming together to help improve areas of Erie.

The project has focused on planting flowers, landscaping, painting front porches, and more all summer.

The neighborhood planner says the project has brought members of the community together to get to know each other and help build positive energy.

She said their efforts are appreciated by the residents — especially those who are not able to do the work themselves.

“People are just thankful for the work some of them aren’t physically able to do, so we’re happy to be here, able to provide the muscle, the paint, whatever it is to help get the work done. So people are mostly just grateful for having the help to get stuff done,” said Erin Carey, neighborhood planner, City of Erie.

Carey says volunteers are still welcome.

