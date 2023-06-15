More essential items are now available to families and folks in crisis nationwide thanks to the efforts of a locally held church conference.

Volunteers during the Western PA Conference of the United Methodist Church gathered Thursday morning to put together hygiene kits. The kits are provided to people who have experienced natural disasters to food pantries and to shelters.

Those kits include basic items like a washcloth, comb, nail clippers, band-aids and soap.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for United Methodists to be able to participate in because this is a way in which we can share our Christian love with people, all people throughout the world, even here in our conference. It’s done through open doors, open hearts and open minds,” said Sandra Matoushaya, missional engagement coordinator.

About 30 United Methodist parishioners volunteered to help make hygiene kits. The conference was held at the Bayfront Convention Center.