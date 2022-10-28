Second Harvest Food Bank volunteers were busy picking apples Friday at a local farm in Girard.

Those in need will soon have access to some fresh produce thanks to the work of volunteers at Boyce Farm on Friday.

At Boyce Farm in Girard, volunteers were busy gleaning, picking apples for those in need. It’s a Second Harvest Food Bank initiative to connect residents with fresh produce.

One volunteer said it’s great to get outside and help people in the community.

“Well actually this is my first time doing this, but when I heard about the gleaning I just thought it was great to be able to provide fresh produce for people. Everybody should have access to that, so I’m glad to do it,” said Chris Stuart, volunteer.

Volunteers picking a variety of apples including red delicious.

A food resource coordinator said this is an example of Second Harvest’s commitment to reducing food waste and food insecurity.

“We really value our donations from farms. So farmers reach out to us, and they have surplus produce at the end of the growing season, and we gather up some volunteers and come out here and rescue the food. So it’s a fun way to be able to get food donations,” said Jade Menow, food resource coordinator, Second Harvest Food Bank.

The owner of Boyce Farm said he’d like to connect with more volunteer groups to give more people access to fresh produce.

“I’m open for any people that would like to come out, churches or any charities, they’re welcome to come,” said Bruce Boyce, owner, Boyce Farms.

Stuart said she would definitely volunteer with Second Harvest again.

“I love it, I thought it was going to be really cold today, but it really has warmed up. It feels good to be outside and doing something with a great purpose,” said Stuart.

