Just before the Labor Day holiday, a group of volunteers spent the afternoon sprucing up a memorial in downtown Erie that honors workers.

Members of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades worked on fixing up the wrought iron fence around the Workers Memorial in Perry Square.

The fence was starting to rust, so the volunteers cleaned it up by sanding and wire brushing it. Then a fresh coat of paint was put on, followed by a protective coating to give it back its original shine.

“Our members are always up for a good core project, which is a volunteer project. A couple of years ago we did the fighter jet out there at the Memorial Gardens. So we are always looking for some good volunteer projects that we can help out with the community,” said Jerry Ferilla, IUPAT, District Council 57.

The Erie County Labor Memorial was dedicated in 1989 to recognize the contributions of all workers.