(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One local volunteer organization has put the call out for for hundreds of volunteers for their annual summer service project.

On Thursday, ServErie along with Grace Church announced the return of their annual ServErie Summer Project where hundreds of volunteers perform yard work/landscaping for numerous local schools and organizations.

This year, ServErie and Grace Church have partnered with Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT), Love Your Block and Bayfront East Side Taskforce (BEST) to work on the following locations: Edison Elementary, Pfieffer-Burleigh Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Soldiers and Sailors Home, and Land Lighthouse.

The projects are set to take place Thursday, July 20 to Saturday June, 22 with Thursday and Friday’s sessions taking place from 8 a.m. to noon then 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers meet at ECAT located at 50 East Avenue and will split up to head to where they are volunteering for the day.

ServErie connects volunteers with neighborhoods an organizations to serve those in need within the city with the dream of seeing statistics associated with poverty, homelessness, teen pregnancy, high school dropout rates, etc. begin to go down instead of up.

According to a release, about 40 percent of volunteers that participate in their programs more than once go on to volunteer elsewhere in the community on their own.

Volunteers can sign up as individuals or as a group on the ServErie website here.