One of Erie’s biggest and most popular summertime attractions is closing for the season.

Waldameer Park had a large crowd on Monday as folks enjoyed the warm Labor Day weather.

Steve Gorman, president of the park, said they are very fortunate to end the season with such great weather. This year’s attendance was a little higher than last year’s but still not as good as pre-COVID.

After they close, it takes about two months to put everything away.

“Our management team will be visiting the amusement parks that we are friends with and we have a convention that we will go to. We have a lot of planning to do and we are going to get a lot of ideas from the outside on how we can grow our park,” said Gorman.

He added the park’s new water slide “Rocket Blast” also helped boost attendance.