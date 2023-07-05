Many families spent their Fourth of July at Waldameer Park and Water World.

Besides riding rides and hitting water world, some families brought their own food and enjoyed a picnic at the park.

One family said Waldameer was their destination of choice on July 4 because the park has something for people of all ages.

“It’s been really nice. It’s not a lot of people, but it is a lot of people. I’m not riding on any rides, but they had fun, just watching them ride on the rides and enjoying themselves, looking at their cute little outfits, eating their sweets and just enjoying themselves. We’re having fun with that,” said Tammy Saunders, Waldameer guest.

She added anytime they get a chance to spend time with family, it’s always a good time no matter where they’re at or what day of the year it is.